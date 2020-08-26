UPDATED, 5:05 PM: Ink Master tattoo artist Daniel Silva was sentenced Tuesday to 364 days in county jail, 250 hours of community service and five years probation in a deadly car crash that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

Silva, who initially was charged with murder in connection with the crash, pleaded no contest in July to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino suspended a four-year state prison term that Silva could face if he violates his probation, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office.

PREVIOUSLY, May 12: Ink Master tattoo artist Daniel Silva has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in a deadly car crash that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

Los Angeles police say Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speed Sunday night when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Police say Silva tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses who came to help.

His passenger, identified as La Barrie, was taken to a hospital where he later died. It was La Barrie’s 25th birthday.

The police statement characterized the crash as a DUI fatal traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail allegations involving alcohol. Silva was taken into custody on Monday.

Silva has appeared on Season 10 of Ink Masters and won an episode of the show’s spinoff Ink Master: Angels.

Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $2 million bail, according to the LAPD.

La Barrie’s brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news of his brother’s death Monday in a message posted to Instagram.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” he wrote.