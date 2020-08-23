Indianapolis 500 Goes To Takuma Sato, His Second Championship

Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Takuma Sato won his second Indianapolis 500 championship Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon after the last round of pit stops in the race, held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race finished under a yellow caution flag. Spencer Pigot crashed hard with five laps remaining. This year’s race was run without fans at the 235,000-seat speedway, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also moved from its traditional Memorial Day slot to this weekend.

Sato also won the race in 2017, while betting favorite Dixon won in 2008. Graham Rahal finished 3rd, with Santinio Ferrucci 4th. The top 4 are Honda-powered cars and Josef Newgarden is the top Chevrolet-powered car in 5th. Pole sitter Marco Andretti finished 13th.

Dixon led a race-leading 111 laps and moved into 3rd on the career list of laps led.

Roger Penske, father of Penske Media Chairman and CEO Jay Penske, is now the owner of the Indianapolis Speedway, affectionately known as “The Brickyard,” and the IndyCar series. He purchased both late last year for an undisclosed sum.

Roger Penske’s racing team is the most successful in IndyCar series history, which consists of 17 races at different tracks in the US and Canada.