Indian ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake Starring Aamir Khan Delays To 2021 As Production Shifts To Turkey

Laal Singh Chaddha
'Laal Singh Chaddha' Viacom18

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi-language Forrest Gump remake starring Indian megastar Aamir Khan, is moving production to Turkey after a delay due to the pandemic.

Ajit Andhare, COO at producer Viacom18 Studios, took to Twitter to confirm that the pic would still be releasing for Christmas… but 2021 rather than the originally planned 2020 date, which is no longer doable due to the coronavirus disruption.

The project halted filming in India’s Punjab region back in March as the virus caused a wide shutdown of production. Now, it appears Turkey is going to be the location to stage the rest of the shoot, with local media reporting that Khan is in the country ahead of resuming. India is still grappling with widespread virus cases and an upward curve.

Local broadcaster NDTV reported the Turkey news, adding that it was the second major Indian feature to be gearing up to resume an international shoot after Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, which is preparing to film in Glasgow, with its cast jetting into the Scottish city in the last few days.

Earlier this year, pictures were posted online of Khan in full Forrest Gump-style costume:

Laal Singh Chaddha was first unveiled last year, with Viacom18 Motion Pictures producing alongside Aamir Khan Films and Paramount having licensed the rights. Advait Chandan, who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar, is helming the pic, which is not a direct remake but will transpose events from the 1994 Oscar-winning movie to India, tying it in with local historical events.

