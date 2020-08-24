‘IHeartRadio Music Awards’ Telecast Canceled For 2020; Winners To Be Revealed On Radio Over Labor Day Weekend

The iHeartRadio Music Awards telecast, originally scheduled for March 29 on Fox then postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, has officially been canceled, but the winners will be revealed throughout Labor Day weekend on radio and social media. The show is set to return on Fox in 2021, iHeartMedia announced today.

Beginning Friday, September 4 at 5 pm local time through Monday, September 7 at 5 pm local time, winners will be unveiled in each category, along with acceptance speeches from artists in the top categories on-air and via iHeartMedia’s social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Artists with multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift.

Categories include Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B and Latin. iHeartRadio listeners also had the opportunity to decide winners in several categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.