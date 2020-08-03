ICM Partners Signs ‘We’re Here’ Star Bob The Drag Queen

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed We’re Here star, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner and one of the funniest queens to slay the runway Bob the Drag Queen for representation in all areas.

Bob The Drag Queen, who is also known as Caldwell Tidicue, is a comedian, actor and writer who appears alongside her fellow Drag Race sisters Shangela and Eureka O’Hara in the aforementioned HBO series We’re Here which recently received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series. We’re Here is set to begin filming its second season later this year. The docuseries follows the queens as they go to small towns in the U.S. and makeover residents as they’re recruited and trained to participate in a one-night only drag performance.

After winning the 8th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen’s star rose. He appeared on Netflix’s Tale of the City, HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s recent production of Angels in America for which he was personally chosen by the play’s author Tony Kushner. A native of Columbus, Georgia, he has independently released two stand up specials including Suspiciously Large Woman (2016) and Live at Caroline’s (2020). He also hosts the comedy podcast, Sibling Rivalry with fellow Drag Race winner Monet X Change. They are slated to go on a North American tour in Spring 2021. He is also working on his first book in addition to several large theater projects.

Bob the Drag Queen is managed by David Charpentier and Jacob Slane at Producer Entertainment Group. Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc. handles PR.