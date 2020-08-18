ICM Partners Signs Two-Time Super Bowl Champion & BBC Pundit Osi Umenyiora

EXCLUSIVE: Osi Umenyiora, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, has signed with ICM Partners as he looks to further his second career in the entertainment business.

The former defensive end moved back to his native London in 2015 and has been a fixture on the BBC’s NFL coverage, including headlining NFL This Week and The NFL Show.

Umenyiora has won two Royal Television Society awards for his punditry and established his company, Uprise, in 2017 to fund and produce Black stories.

He is currently developing film and television projects, including documentaries. Uprise’s other activities include youth activation, and sports and educational academies.

Umenyiora has signed with ICM in all areas. He is repped by Teal Cannaday at Bespoke Publicity and Nexus Sea of Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe.

He was born in the UK and moved with his parents to Nigeria before settling in the U.S. as a teenager and discovering football. After playing college football for Alabama’s Troy University, he was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2003 NFL draft.