ICM Partners Ups Robert Gibbs To Head Of Contemporary Music

Robert Gibbs has been elevated to Head of Contemporary Music at ICM Partners. Gibbs has been with ICM for 14 years. He was made partner in 2016 and becomes the first African American Department Head of a Major Agency Music Department, according to the agency’s release announcing Gibbs’ promotion.

In addition to his Department Head duties, Gibbs will continue to represent artists including J. Cole and the Dreamville Records roster, PARTYNEXTDOOR and other acts signed to Drake’s OVO label, along with JID, EARTHGANG and Ari Lennox.

“Robert is a fabulous agent, individual and an impactful leader. I am very proud of him and all that he has accomplished in his fourteen years at ICM,” said Chris Silbermann, ICM Partners CEO. “We began discussing this well-deserved promotion last October and but for the pandemic, this would have happened sooner. He has earned this promotion with sustained levels of excellence in all aspects of the job and makes our organization stronger. I am thrilled for him and us.”

Gibbs serves on the board of A Place Called Home, a non-profit which provides children and teens living in South Central Los Angeles with The Arts, educational programs, counseling and mentorship, and is also on the Board of the ICM Foundation, which supports charities and organizations financially and through volunteer work.

Prior to joining ICM, Gibbs worked for five years at CAA.