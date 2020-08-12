ICM Partners Acquires Stake In Swedish Lit Agency Albatros, Pete Stone Will Relocate To Stockholm To Spearhead Joint Efforts

ICM Partners has acquired a significant minority stake in the Stockholm, Sweden-based boutique Lit agency Albatros. ICM partner Pete Stone will move to Sweden where he will work closely with Albatros managing partners Martina Österling and Elin Sandström Lundh on opportunities for Albatros clients in Europe and in the U.S. as well as on collaborations with ICM clients ob both sides of the Atlantic. This is ICM Partners’ second European agency investment this year, following a deal for music-focused London based Primary Talent International in March as U.S. talent agencies are increasingly looking abroad for growth opportunities.

Albatros represents film and TV writers and directors from the Scandinavian region, as well as a growing catalogue of IP they develop and sell media rights for through a partnership with Partners in Stories. Their list of clients create, write and direct English-language and local language scripted programming for a number of outlets, including Netflix, HBO Nordic, Viaplay, SVT and TV4.

Stone has a boutique lit agent experience. He started at Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann 16 years ago before transitioning to ICM after the 2006 merger. He has been a partner since 2016. At ICM Partners, Stone has worked with Albatros on projects. In his new role, he will work on expanding ICM client’s footprint internationally, sourcing local language opportunities, international formats, and helping US and International clients cross over into new markets.

“We have great respect for Martina and Elin, we share a clients first entrepreneurial approach to representation and what they have built in a very short time is impressive. Working together we can help them build the best literary agency in Europe,” said ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann who first met with Österling and Lundh more than a year ago. “Scandinavia is exploding with world class talent, that we can cross over into the domestic US market, while ICM Partners clients will be exposed to even greater opportunities Internationally. This is truly a win-win for everyone, especially our clients.”

Silbermann praised Stone as”a perfect cultural and entrepreneurial fit” with the Albatros team.

“We started Albatros Agency with a vision of boosting talent, working hands on with their projects, creating business opportunities and building long term partnerships,” said Österling and Lundh. “We are very proud of what we have established at Albatros so far, but even more excited about this next chapter, and to partner with ICM is a true defining moment for us.”

Managing Partner Österling’s background is in international film distribution and acquisitions, having worked at Magnolia Pictures (New York), Revolver Entertainment (UK) and latest Koch Media (UK), where her role was Head of Acquisitions.

Managing Partner Lundh’s background is in development and production and she previously had positions as Head of Production at digital platform Pocket Entertainment, Managing Director and Head of Development at independent Swedish production company Anagram Pocket and Anagram Sweden.

“As the creative marketplace rapidly globalizes, this venture represents an important step forward in our goal of representing and amplifying the world’s best voices.” said Stone. Albatros has exceptional clients, and by pairing our industry-leading resources with Albatros’ local expertise we will be able to authentically bring these creators and their stories to the world stage.”