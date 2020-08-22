Ice Cube Ties Upcoming Political Votes To Endorsement Of A ‘Contract With Black America’

Actor/rapper Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) has released a Twitter video manifesto, But what’s in it for us? The video and its attached three-age “Contract with Black America” asks for specifics commitments in such areas as bank lending, prison reform, and mandatory licensing of black content for the airwaves.

Politicians are being asked to sign the pledge in return for black voting support. The manifesto seeks to “redress past wrongs systematically imposed on Black Americans economically throughout many generations that has resulted in a “wealth gap” where the average White family has 10x the wealth of a Black Family.”

Read the complete letter: IceCubManifesto

The letter calls on the signees to “support and demand an open debate and a clear and fair vote within

the first 100 days of the 117th Congress in 2021.”

As part of the contract, the manifesto calls on “Our entertainers should be persuaded to deliver more positive content that leads our youth to make better choices in life. A new pride must develop with these new opportunities and we must fight against negativity, frustration, hopelessness, depression, alcoholism, drug abuse, crime and violence.”

The video version is below.