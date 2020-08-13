IATSE Members March In Philadelphia To Support Reauthorization Of $600 Weekly Unemployment Benefits

Hundreds of IATSE members and their supporters marched in Philadelphia today to the offices of Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) to demand that he support the HEROES Act, which would extend the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit through the end of the year for those thrown out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic. The march was spearheaded by IATSE Stagehands Local 8 in Philadelphia.

See Local 8’s video of the rally below.

The $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit that millions of unemployed workers across the country had been receiving expired earlier this month. In its place, President Trump has issued an executive order that would cut the federal subsidy by half. IATSE president Matt Loeb recently called on the Senate to “begin negotiations on the House-passed HEROES Act which will provide the federal relief that working families across the country require.”