Fox’s Mystery Singing Game Show ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Restarts Production With Health & Safety Protocols

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s I Can See Your Voice, the mystery singing game show based on a Korean format, has resumed production.

It is Fox’s first major non-scripted series to resume after filming was hit by the COVID-19 production shutdown in March. The show, which is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, had filmed one episode before the shutdown.

The broadcaster is employing all health and safety protocols with the LA shoot including social distancing and PPE equipment. Contestants on the show will stand six feet apart and wear a face covering when they are not on camera.

Fox is working closely with local and state officials, including the Health Department, as well as the unions on protocols to make sure that the production environment is as safe as possible.

There will be no audience present during performances but Deadline understands that the network is working out how best to incorporate audiences into the final episodes.

It will be a bellwether for Fox, which is also hoping to get The Masked Singer back into production soon ahead of a September debut.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by and exec produced by The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong and based on a format from Korea’s CJ ENM, the company behind NBC’s Better Late Than Never.

The show, however, does not involve actual singing until the reveal. Each week, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, comedic hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar. If the chosen singer can hold a tune, they will receive a special reward, but if the singer is tone-deaf, they will receive a cash prize.

James McKinlay and Craig Plestis also exec produce.