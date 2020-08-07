Hulu Goes Straight-To-Series With Elle Fanning Texting Suicide Drama & Food Doc From David Chang & Morgan Neville

Elle Fanning is to star in The Girl From Plainville, about the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case with Hulu picking up the drama straight-to-series.

The thriller comes from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus and is produced by UCP, which last year won the rights in a competitive situation to Jesse Barron’s 2017 Esquire true crime article The Girl From Plainville about the case.

The Girl From Plainville is considered the definitive account of the events that led Michelle Carter, a young woman from a small town in Massachusetts, to stand trial for her boyfriend Conrad Roy’s homicide, as prosecutors argued that her calls and texts fueled his suicide when they were both teens.

The story was recently the subject of an HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die from Erin Lee Car, who is a consulting producer alongside Barron.

Hannah and Macmanus, who has an overall deal with UCP, will co-showrun and will exec produce alongside Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

Elsewhere, the creators of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, David Chang and Morgan Neville, have re-teamed for a food docuseries that has been handed a straight-to-series order by Hulu.

The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode series that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and how they affect not only the restaurant world but people’s fundamental relationship to food. Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents will take a look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside.

The Next Thing You Eat is produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios.

Executive producers include Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor and Chris Ying on behalf of Majordomo Media, Neville and Caitrin Rogers on behalf of Tremolo Productions and Chad Mumm on behalf of Vox Media Studios.

It is Hulu’s latest food series following the launch of Padma Lakshmi’s Taste The Nation, which was renewed today for a second season.