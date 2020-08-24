Hulu Set To Board Cara Delevingne-Fronted BBC Three Documentary Series On Sexual Identity

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu and BBC Three are set to co-produce a documentary series in which actress, model, and singer Cara Delevingne explores issues of sexual and gender identity.

Deadline can reveal that Hulu is on the brink of finalizing a deal to board the six-part BBC series, with Belisa Balaban, vice president of original documentaries, leading on the Disney-owned streamer’s involvement.

Working titled Planet Sex, the show is being produced by Fremantle’s British label Naked Television, which was founded by former Fox executive Simon Andreae. Naked makes the UK version of Lifetime reality show The Rap Game for BBC Three.

Billed by sources as a “high-end” documentary series, Delevingne will explore big questions about human sexuality, examining issues including relationships, sex appeal, and the popularity of pornography.

Related Story Samuel L. Jackson's Slavery Series 'Enslaved' Heads To BBC Two In The UK

It is a highly personal project for the star of Amazon’s Carnival Row given that she identifies as pansexual, meaning that she is attracted to others regardless of their gender identity.

She will throw herself into experiments conducted by world-leading sex labs, as well as visiting communities who experience gender and sexuality very differently.

Deadline understands that filming took place on Planet Sex earlier this year, but the shoot was paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Production is now back underway.

Naked Television is co-producing Planet Sex with Delevingne’s Cara & Co. It is created and executive produced by Andreae and Delevingne, with Amy Foster also executive producing.

The project is being packaged by WME, which represents both Naked Television and Delevingne. Naked and Delevingne are also repped by Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern respectively.

Planet Sex was originally commissioned by BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell, BBC science head Jack Bootle and Sreya Biswas. Fremantle is distributing internationally.

Delevingne has just wrapped Season 2 of Carnival Row in the Czech Republic after a production hiatus due to coronavirus. She stars opposite Orlando Bloom in the Amazon fantasy drama. Delevingne is also working on an all-female practical joke series for Quibi from ITV America’s Sirens Media.