Howell Binkley Dies: Two-Time Tony Winner For ‘Hamilton’ And ‘Jersey Boys’ Was 64

Howell Binkley, considered one of Broadway’s premier lighting designers, died Friday, Aug. 14 in North Carolina, his wife, Joyce, told the Winston-Salem Journal.. He was 64 and had lung cancer.

Among his designs were the original Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Hamilton for which he won the Tony Award in 2006 and 2016, respectively. He also took home an Olivier Award for the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical’s staging in London’s West End in 2018.

His work can be seen in the Disney+ film of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.