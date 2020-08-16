Howell Binkley Dies: Two-Time Tony Winner For ‘Hamilton’ And ‘Jersey Boys’ Was 64

Howell Binkley, considered one of Broadway’s premier lighting designers, died Friday, Aug. 14 in North Carolina, his wife, Joyce, told the Winston-Salem Journal.. He was 64 and had lung cancer.
Among his designs were the original Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Hamilton for which he won the Tony Award in 2006 and 2016, respectively. He also took home an Olivier Award for the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical’s staging in London’s West End in 2018.
His work can be seen in the Disney+ film of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Binkley made his Broadway debut as the lighting designer for Kiss of a Spider-Woman in 1993, earning a Tony nomination for his work on the musical set in an Argentine prison. He went on to work on Avenue Q, In The Heights, Come From Away, and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, all of them Tony-nominated. He had an overall total of nine Tony nominations during his career.
Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Binkley attended East Carolina University before moving to New York City in 1978. In 1985, he and choreographer David Parsons founded the Parsons Dance Company, a modern company.
His resume also includes Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Prince of Broadway, Allegiance, Memphis, The Full Monty, and revivals of Gypsy, West Side Story, and Jesus Christ Superstar. His overall scorecard has 52 Broadway shows. His work was also recently seen earlier this year in the world premiere of Fly at La Jolla Playhouse.
Online tributes poured in for Binkley:
