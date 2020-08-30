How To Watch The 2020 MTV VMAs, Pre-Show And First-Ever ‘Stan Cam’

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place today and will air live starting 8PM ET on MTV. On top of that, for the first time in its history, the annual ceremony will air the show live on a broadcast network. As exclusively reported by Deadline, The CW will simulcast the ceremony alongside 11 ViacomCBS brands including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1

As award shows pivot to other methods (mostly virtual) to air their ceremonies amidst a global pandemic, MTV will power through and air a live version of the VMAs that will pay homage to the resiliency of New York. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the ceremony will feature several outdoor performances across the boroughs with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines.

One of the most anticipated performances includes Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande giving audiences the first-ever live renditions of Mother Monster’s single “Rain On Me”. The BTS army will be in full effect as the K-pop supergroup will take the stage. In addition, Miley Cyrus will perform her new single “Midnight Sky” while The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Maluma are set to perform.

The ceremony will also have a pre-show starting at 6:30PM ET hosted by MTV’s Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa. The pre-show will be streamed live from the VMAs’ official Twitter account. Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and more are slated to perform during the pre-show.

In addition, MTV VMAs will introduce the very first Stan Cam, a real-time, interactive co-viewing experience. Viewers will be able to answer real-time polls and choose what they want to see behind the scenes at the VMAs. Fans will also be able to watch the VMAs alongside celebs at home as they react to performances and show moments. The VMA Stan Cam at-home audience will include appearances from Asher Angel, Ally Brooke, City Girls, Benny Drama, Finneas, Jojo, Cookiee Kawaii, Lauv, Laura Marano, Ava Max, Flo Milli, Best Group nominees Now United, Johnny Orlando, Sofi Tukker, Bryce Vine, among others.