How To Watch DC FanDome Live Online Today – The Complete Highlights

Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more will be discussed and dissected by the fans this weeked, as the first day of DC FanDome arrives. The event features eight hours of panels, previews and more available for streaming over the next 24 hours, starting at 10 AM today.

The DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes stream is today’s spotlight, with others set for Sept. 12 and billed as DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse. The Hall of Heroes content will play three times during the next 24 hours, allowing fans to catch up with parts they may have missed.

Accessible via desktop, mobile and laptops, the event will also be subtitled in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. The pre-recorded content will have English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Traditional Chinese translations.

The full schedule and stream is available on the event website. No registration is required.

Expected highlights on the day include the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Robert Pattinson’s debut as Batman, and a sneak previews of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984. Among the presenters, hosts and guests who will appear are Jason Isaacs, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Rooker, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Will Arnett, and Aisha Tyler.

Follow Deadline’s coverage of the event all day Saturday.