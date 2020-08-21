Hot-Selling Chinese Valentine’s Day Pic ‘Love You Forever’ Locks UK Release

EXCLUSIVE: Love You Forever, the upcoming Chinese romance which is currently tracking at the top of the pre-sales chart in China ahead of its August 25 release, will also be heading into UK cinemas on the same date.

Trinity Cine Asia is handling the release. According to the distributor, Love You Forever is number one in pre-sales in China right now ahead of Chinese Valentine’s Day next week (Qixi Festival). The movie was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on the western Valentine’s Day February 14 before the pandemic closures.

The company is also handling the UK release of Chinese crime drama Sheep Without A Shepherd, which is out today after a delay following ongoing pandemic disruption to cinema re-openings. On the slate now as well is The Eight Hundred, which is performing strongly in China previews, topping $20M to date. Trinity will release the movie in the UK in September with exact date TBD.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring not one but three outstanding films into UK cinemas at this crucial time of recovery for the industry, and are very grateful to our exhibition partners for their support and confidence in enticing audiences back to the big screen, where these films should be seen first and foremost,” said Said Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity Cine Asia.