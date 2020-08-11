Hollywood, Beltway Respond Quickly To Kamala Harris For Veep

Refresh for updates:

Kamala Harris returns to the 2020 race, this time as Joe Biden’s running mate. Upon hearing Tuesday’s news, Hollywood and Washington D.C. were quick to react.

“Finally, a Presidential ticket that looks like America!,” Rob Reiner tweeted, summing up the overwhelming Hollywood sentiment.

Biden announced his pick for vice president over Twitter on Tuesday. After months of speculation the former Vice President announced that the California junior Senator, who he called “a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest servants,” will join him in the November race against President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.

Harris makes history as the fist Black woman on either major party’s ticket. If the Democrats take home the 2020 election, Harris can make even more history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the vice president spot.

Additional support came from Bill Clinton who said that Biden picking that the former presidential candidate will make for a good team.From Mindy Kaling to Gavin Newsom, here’s how big Hollywood figures and elected officials reacted to Biden’s VP pick.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

This is a winning ticket. https://t.co/PEg7B4pjOO — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 11, 2020

Yes We Kam! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can't be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst? https://t.co/RSaWPIh3rI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

Biden will win — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2020

I picture Pence wearing arm floaties when he debates Kamala. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 11, 2020

Boris, be afraid. Be very afraid. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 11, 2020

October 7. That's the currently scheduled day Mike Pence is confronted with the error of every decision that led him to having to debate Kamala Harris on national television. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/larrywilmore/status/1293281746511896577

https://twitter.com/Alyssa_Milano/status/1293279759011635206

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden has chosen KAMALA HARRIS as his running mate. And . I. AM. ALL FOR IT!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!!!!!! @KamalaHarris — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 11, 2020

I cannot WAIT to vote for @JoeBiden & @SenKamalaHarris. Are you registered to vote? Not sure? Do it.https://t.co/UYf1xHjluA ❤️#BidenHarris2020 — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) August 11, 2020

I will be voting for these people. Thank you. https://t.co/AFgPcRGKMe — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 11, 2020

The bells are tolling! So proud and so excited at Kamala Harris's naming by our future president, Joe Biden!

She will undoubtedly chew and spit out any male OR female who takes her on.

Well done, VP Biden!!

Love and kisses,

Rita Moreno, newly joyous Puerto Rican 🌹💐❤️☝🏽👍🏾 — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is a great choice. She will be a formidable vice president and, hopefully, president. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 11, 2020

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

.@JoeBiden has selected an extraordinary running mate in @kamalaharris! Kamala has made climate and environmental justice a top priority in her career in public service, and I know she will continue to be a strong advocate in the White House. #BidenHarris2020 — Al Gore (@algore) August 11, 2020

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

Biden had a lot of amazing choices for VP. I’m really excited about @KamalaHarris. Also that means more @MayaRudolph so it’s really a two for one deal. pic.twitter.com/yy9zN4Iolq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 11, 2020

Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020

Senator @KamalaHarris is the strongest choice available to former VP @JoeBiden. My opinion isn’t exactly news to anyone who listens to radio show or who has watched me on @MeetThePress or any other show for the past three years. Formidable. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 11, 2020

Sir, may I introduce you to the woman who is going to kick down the White House door?@KamalaHarris https://t.co/J0g5MHodtL pic.twitter.com/Gt9lEfldsS — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) August 11, 2020

#KamalaHarrisUSVP Alright! From a fantastic group of candidates, #JoeBiden picked a great partner to go the distance! All those women are so talented. I hope they pitch in and help to win this race against the #EvilEmpire! We need you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 11, 2020

🎉🇺🇸Joe Biden🇺🇸Kamala Harris🇺🇸 They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/dbILReHQxy — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 11, 2020

I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/LvubSpFFAp pic.twitter.com/RokiiVhjBX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2020

.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020

Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris. Let’s go win this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020

Congratulations @KamalaHarris. I am thrilled for you and relieved and excited for our country. God Bless America!

PS I knew it would be you, because @JoeBiden respects those who confront him with dignity. Bravo! To both of you! #leadership #teamworkisdreamwork #BidenHarris2020 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 11, 2020

This is great news!! I can tell you from personal experience that @KamalaHarris is one incredible person. Tough and with a huge heart. She would make the perfect VP! And herstory as the first woman. Excited for our upcoming interview on @thedailypopcast! pic.twitter.com/mLlcOzaPw0 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 11, 2020

.@JoeBiden’s naming of Sen. @KamalaHarris Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward. My statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdOZK9be6a — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 11, 2020

We needed this pick to repair us

As Trump tries to splinter and scare us

A blue wave will sweep

With her as our veep

Get hyped up for Kamala Harris!!! pic.twitter.com/kM8ADZJjdq — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) August 11, 2020