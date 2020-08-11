Hollywood, Beltway Respond Quickly To Kamala Harris For Veep

Refresh for updates:
Kamala Harris returns to the 2020 race, this time as Joe Biden’s running mate. Upon hearing Tuesday’s news, Hollywood and Washington D.C. were quick to react.
“Finally, a Presidential ticket that looks like America!,” Rob Reiner tweeted, summing up the overwhelming Hollywood sentiment.
Biden announced his pick for vice president over Twitter on Tuesday. After months of speculation the former Vice President announced that the California junior Senator, who he called “a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest servants,” will join him in the November race against President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.
Harris makes history as the fist Black woman on either major party’s ticket. If the Democrats take home the 2020 election, Harris can make even more history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the vice president spot.
Additional support came from Bill Clinton who said that Biden picking that the former presidential candidate will make for a good team.From Mindy Kaling to Gavin Newsom, here’s how big Hollywood figures and elected officials reacted to Biden’s VP pick.
