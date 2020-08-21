Hollywood Reacts To Joe Biden’s DNC Speech: “The Salve We Need”

Hollywood generally is reacting with praise for former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night.
“A beautiful speech in an unprecedented time and the salve we need,” wrote actor-producer-director Elizabeth Banks.
“The speech of his life. The speech of our lives. A defining moment. A shift towards decency, honor, faith, strength, compassion, and real love. Now WE THE PEOPLE need to carry him there,” wrote actor Jamie Lee Curtis.
“#joebiden moved me tonight with his humanity. When he spoke to all who have experienced loss, and his understanding of that. It was real. That is his strength, and all the imperfections that come with being an actual human being are part of that,” wrote Ben Stiller.
“Such an effective and powerful speech from @JoeBiden. I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like- Can’t wait for November 3rd!! #bidenharris2020”, said actor Mandy Moore.
“Wow! So moved and inspired by this amazing speech! “This is our moment! This is our mission!” – @JoeBiden Let’s go!: added actor Rosie Perez.
You can see these and other reactions below. We’ll update with more as they come in.
