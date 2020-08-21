Hollywood Reacts To Joe Biden’s DNC Speech: “The Salve We Need”

Hollywood generally is reacting with praise for former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night.

“A beautiful speech in an unprecedented time and the salve we need,” wrote actor-producer-director Elizabeth Banks.

“The speech of his life. The speech of our lives. A defining moment. A shift towards decency, honor, faith, strength, compassion, and real love. Now WE THE PEOPLE need to carry him there,” wrote actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

“#joebiden moved me tonight with his humanity. When he spoke to all who have experienced loss, and his understanding of that. It was real. That is his strength, and all the imperfections that come with being an actual human being are part of that,” wrote Ben Stiller.

“Such an effective and powerful speech from @JoeBiden. I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like- Can’t wait for November 3rd!! #bidenharris2020”, said actor Mandy Moore.

“Wow! So moved and inspired by this amazing speech! “This is our moment! This is our mission!” – @JoeBiden Let’s go!: added actor Rosie Perez.

You can see these and other reactions below. We’ll update with more as they come in.

Excited to vote by mail for America’s President Biden – a beautiful speech in an unprecedented time and the salve we need. #DNC2020 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/U79hFqszLI — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 21, 2020

There is hope. There is Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 21, 2020

#JoeBiden moved me tonight with his humanity. When he spoke to all who have experienced loss, and his understanding of that. It was real. That is his strength, and all the imperfections that come with being an actual human being are part of that. #BidenHarris2020 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 21, 2020

So it turns out that changing almost everything about national political convention presentation made it better on every front. #DNC2020 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 21, 2020

In @WWE we often acknowledge our opponent’s greatness – and then explain why we are even better. Republicans would be wise to draw from that playbook; any attempt to pretend that @JoeBiden did not cut a heck of a promo tonight will look and sound foolish.#DNC2020 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 21, 2020

Now all I wanna do is call @JoeBiden “Joey”.#DNC2020 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 21, 2020

The speech of his life. The speech of our lives. A defining moment. A shift towards decency, honor, faith, strength, compassion, and real love. Now WE THE PEOPLE need to carry him there. @joebiden pic.twitter.com/Vp6UwkfKnB — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 21, 2020

Three generations watching our next President of the United States of America. #DemConvention #teamJOE pic.twitter.com/m1HDw9Tqcd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

That was incredible @JoeBiden!!! Let’s do everything we can for the next 75 days to get him and @KamalaHarris to the White House!!!! #BidenHarris #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica — Rory O’Malley (@RoryOMalley) August 21, 2020

Such an effective and powerful speech from @JoeBiden. I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and compentent leadership looks like- Can’t wait for November 3rd!! #bidenharris2020 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 21, 2020