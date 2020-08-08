It’s International Cat Day today, as the world curls up with the most popular urban pet and honors them with some humorous online salutes. Studios, producers and various shows joined in the fun.
There is a total of between 85 to 95 million cats living in households in the United States, according to estimates from various charities focused on animals. While there are no official statistics for Hollywood, it’s safe to say, judging from social media, that cats are well-represented in the ranks of household companions.
A few of the online salutes seen so far:
Hollywood Celebrates International Cat Day With Online Salutes
