Hollywood Celebrates International Cat Day With Online Salutes

There is a total of between 85 to 95 million cats living in households in the United States, according to estimates from various charities focused on animals. While there are no official statistics for Hollywood, it’s safe to say, judging from social media, that cats are well-represented in the ranks of household companions.

A few of the online salutes seen so far:

“Cats are like those animals you can never get sick of” – Odette (age 12). Happy #InternationalCatDay 😺 pic.twitter.com/cuUrR1N4gU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalCatDay 🐱 Here are some of the most influential cats of the wizarding world… (and yes, Millicent Bulstrode's cat does get a mention for causing havoc without lifting a paw) https://t.co/pDeeQ9Lq6L — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) August 8, 2020

Need something to smile about? Please direct your attention to this legendary photo of Stan and @RealGrumpyCat. #InternationalCatDay #StanLee pic.twitter.com/jMF9jJ9Rd3 — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) August 8, 2020

It's a meow from all of us on #InternationalCatDay! 😺 #FF7R pic.twitter.com/AmQcKwxixh — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 8, 2020

Calling all cat owners on #InternationalCatDay! Reply with a pic of your favorite feline and we’ll let you know what they're dying to watch on #STARZ. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/5ZqcqqSCLe — STARZ (@STARZ) August 8, 2020

Wake up! It's #InternationalCatDay. Like a true cat, Rocky is not impressed and he also requires your undivided attention. #HairLove pic.twitter.com/oJ8URjNsuH — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) August 8, 2020