‘Hitmen’: Sue Perkins & Mel Giedroyc Comedy Renewed For Second Season By Sky

Hitmen, the scripted comedy vehicle for Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, has been renewed for a second season by Comcast-owned broadcaster Sky. NBCUniversal’s Peacock has also committed to acquiring Season 2 in the U.S. after it streamed Season 1.

Produced by Banijay’s Tiger Aspect, Hitmen is about two friends Fran (Perkins) and Jamie (Giedroyc) trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to be assassins.

The second season, created and written by Joe Parham and Joe Markham, will see a new friend create a rift between Fran and Jamie, ultimately jeopardizing their double act.

Tiger Aspect produces in association with Sky Studios. Myfanwy Moore, Siobhan Bachman, Morwenna Gordon and Tilusha Ghelani executive produce. The commissioners are Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s managing director content, and Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy. NBCU Global Distribution handles international sales.

Perkins said: “Couldn’t be happier that I’m back in the van with my 9mm and best chum.” Giedroyc added: “The opportunity for two perimenopausal women from Surrey to get back into the action comedy hot seat is a) a rarity and b) just too exciting.”

Variety first reported the Hitmen renewal.