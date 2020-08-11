R.I.P. Hilary Anne Tisch, Daughter Of Escape Artists Partner Steve Tisch

Condolences to Escape Artists partner/producer Steve Tisch on the death of his 36-year old daughter, Hilary Anne Tisch, who died Monday. The Tisch family wasn’t specific on cause of death, but in a statement sent to Deadline, noted she had battled depression. Here is the statement that came from her father — who is also co-owner of the New York Giants — and the Tisch family:

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person. Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”