‘High Fidelity’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season

High Fidelity, starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz, will not be getting a second season on Hulu. I hear the cast and production team of the series, a reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 John Cusack movie, were notified of the cancellation today.

The decision was not easy and came after lengthy deliberations, I hear. The show, which has been well received by critics and is headlined by a big star with a massive following in Kravitz, had internal support at Hulu, whose brass took extra time to mull a potential renewal, with sibling ABC Signature extending the options on the cast by a month to accommodate that.

In the end, the streamer opted not to proceed with a second season. Finding another home for the show is considered a long shot, I hear.

High Fidelity was one of two series based on movies to launch on Hulu this year after being originally developed at Disney+. The other, Love, Victor, looks promising for a renewal.

In High Fidelity, Kravitz played Rob, a record store owner in the rapidly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also starred in the series from Midnight Radio and ABC Signature.

Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka, who developed the series for television, executive produced alongside Kravitz, Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg — who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature — Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.