HGTV Sets Interior Design Series ‘$50K Three Ways’ With Tiffany Brooks

Popular interior designer Tiffany Brooks will star on the upcoming HGTV series $50K Three Ways (wt). The network has greenlit the new Chicago-based series which will include a one-hour special and 10 thirty-minute episodes. HGTV is set to debut $50K Three Ways in 2021.

On $50K Three Ways, Brooks will present homeowners with three wildly different design plans for three completely different spaces within their homes and helps them choose which proposal works best for their family. Many may recognize Brooks as the winner of HGTV Design Star in 2013 and recently appeared on HGTV Smart Home 2020 as a host and a designer.

“Tiffany’s work on HGTV Smart Home 2020 and her guest turns on such hit series as Rock the Block have been lighting up HGTV for years,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Her magnetic personality and classic design style with an edgy twist has made Tiffany one of our most popular stars.”