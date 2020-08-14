‘Hell On Wheels’ Creators Joe & Tony Gayton Sign With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Hell on Wheels creators Joe Gayton and Tony Gayton have signed with APA.

The sibling writing-producing duo created the praised historical drama series Hell on Wheels, which aired for five seasons on AMC. They most recently served as showrunners on Paramount Network’s flagship drama series Yellowstone.

Together, the veteran scribes have written numerous pilots, including Southern Comfort for Fox and The Novice for USA, as well as the 2010 feature film Faster, starring Dwayne Johnson. Separately, Tony Gayton also wrote The Salton Sea, directed by D.J. Caruso and starring Val Kilmer, and Murder by Numbers, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling. Joe Gayton wrote Ernest R. Dickenson-directed Bulletproof, starring Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans.

Joe and Tony Gayton are also repped by attorney Karl Austen.