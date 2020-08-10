‘Glee’ Actress Heather Morris Posts Emotional Video To Naya Rivera Fans

Glee actress Heather Morris posted an emotional tribute to her late co-star Naya Rivera yesterday, fighting tears as she reached out to fans of the onscreen couple.

“I’ve been feeling this, like, aching in my heart to connect with my fans, to connect with everybody who’s been feeling a little lost, a little confused during this time,” Morris said in the videa (watch it below). Last month, Rivera drowned in California’s Lake Piru while swimming with her four-year-old son Josey. She disappeared underwater after helping the child climb into the boat.

On the Fox musical comedy series, Morris portrayed Brittany S. Pierce, the girlfriend of Rivera’s Santana Lopez character. Following Rivera’s accidental drowning, Morris wrote on Instagram that the 33-year-old Rivera was “the strongest and most resilient human being” she knew, and vowed “to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.”

Naya Rivera and Heather Morris Associated Press

In yesterday’s video, Morris directly addressed Glee fans, particularly fans of the Brittany-Santana couple.

“I felt a really deep need to connect to all of you right now,” Morris said, “because I just know how important our relationship was to you all. I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened, maybe a little bit confused. And that’s completely normal. But I felt like I owed it to you guys because I think the fans had such a huge impact on our storyline, and I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship because without you guys it never would have existed.”

Morris recommended that grieving fans express their feelings: “Something that’s helped me is to write a letter, talk to her.”

Watch Morris’ Instagram video below.