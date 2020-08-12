HBO & Sky Give Birth To Dark Horror Comedy ‘The Baby’ From Sister & Debut Screenwriter Siân Robins-Grace

HBO and Sky are reteaming with Chernobyl producer Sister for a dark comic horror from debut screenwriter Siân Robins-Grace.

The WarnerMedia cable network and the Comcast-owned pay-TV broadcaster have ordered The Baby to series and plan to shoot it in the UK next year.

It was co-created by Robins-Grace, who was a co-exec producer on Charlie Covell’s upcoming Netflix series Kaos and developed Sex Education while at Eleven, and Lucy Gaymer, who is a freelance line producer and production manager who has worked on Sky’s Gangs of London.

It is produced by Sister and Robins-Grace and Gaymer’s Proverbial Pictures.

The Baby is a raw examination of motherhood as an institution: a set of unspoken rules that affect women differently depending on how they’re viewed by society.

When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.

The eight-part series is exec produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter and Siân Robins-Grace. Lucy Gaymer will produce. It marks the latest co-production between HBO and Sky following nuclear disaster drama Chernobyl and Olivia Colman’s upcoming Landscapers.

“With The Baby, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children,” said Robins-Grace and Gaymer. “The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”

“Siân and Lucy’s exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The Baby gives voice to all the women who just don’t know. We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and our friends at Sky.”

“The Baby is by turns dark, comedic, and horrifying,” added Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios. “The vision that Siân and Lucy are bringing to life is truly unique.”

“We are so inspired by the horrific and hilarious vision that Siân and Lucy have for The Baby and fell in love with Siân’s script the moment we read it. Natasha and the baby are two rare beings who we can’t wait to bring to life,” added the Sister team.