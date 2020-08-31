HBO Max Preps ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Unscripted Reunion Special

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are the latest to reunite for a reunion special at HBO Max.

Will Smith and gang are set to reunite for the unscripted special to celebrate 30 years since the sitcom first aired.

Smith and co-stars including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff will tape the special on September 10. This is exactly 30 years to the date that the show premiered on NBC.

The special, which will be produced by Westbrook Media, will launch on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. The streamer has the exclusive SVOD rights to the full series, which spans 148 episodes across six seasons, and has been airing it since its launch in May.

The reunion will looking back at the series, which starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself moving from West Philadelphia to Bel Air to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt, as well as its cultural impact.

The gang will return for a night of music, dancing and surprise guests. Marcus Raboy (Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) will direct the special, which will be executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

It marks the latest development for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, coming a few weeks after it emerged that the comedy is getting the drama treatment.

Bel Air is an hour-long take on the series based on a short fan film from Morgan Cooper. The project, from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television, is understood to still be in a competitive situation, down to a couple of streamers.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is the latest nostalgic look back at a classic TV show for HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streamer has been plotting a similar reunion with the cast of Friends, albeit one that has seen its production delayed by COVID-19, and last week, it revealed it was bringing back the cast of The West Wing and creator Aaron Sorkin for a special designed to raise awareness of voting ahead of the election.