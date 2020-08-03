UPDATED, 12 PM: HBO Max has set an August 20 premiere date for the first round of its previously announced stand-up specials as part of its Summer Comedy Festival programming lineup. Solo specials from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, and James Veitch, as well as a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival, hosted by Anjelah Johnson, and featuring a lineup of America’s top Latinx comics, will all launch on that date. You can watch a preview here.

PREVIOUS, July 22: HBO Max has set five previously announced stand-up specials produced by Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco. Beginning in August, the platform will air hour-long specials from Conan alums Beth Stelling and James Veitch filmed before the production shutdown.

Hour long specials from Chris Redd and Moses Storm will be filmed and released at a later date along with two multi act specials hosted by O’Brien featuring Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, Ismo and Tommy Johnagin.

HBO Max announced in December that it had greenlit a slate of five specials from O’Brien’s Team Coco, in addition to comedy specials from stars such as Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah.

In Stelling’s HBO Max special Beth Stelling, Girl Daddy, Stelling riffs about family, society and the exes who have shaped her. Since her late-night TV debut on Conan, Stelling has released two comedy albums, filmed two half hour stand-up specials and has written for shows like I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, The Last O.G. on TBS, HBO’s Crashing and Another Period for Comedy Central. She was also an on-set writer and Associate Producer for the film Good Boys produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg.

In Veitch’s HBO Max special, James Veitch, Straight to VHS, Veitch, a former Apple Store Genius, explores technology, retro-gaming, and finding love through troubleshooting theory. His late-night TV debut on Conan in 2017 has garnered 26 million views to date on YouTube. Veitch was also a stand-out during O’Brien’s Conan & Friends tour in 2018.