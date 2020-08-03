HBO’s ‘In Treatment’ Reboot & Renewed Daniel Radcliffe-Led ‘Miracle Workers’ Heading To California Thanks To TV Tax Credits

HBO’s In Treatment is officially back in session and, along with TBS’ Daniel Radcliffe fronted Miracle Workers, coming to California thanks to some generous tax credits from the state.

There are no definite details on whether Gabriel Byrne will be returning as psychotherapist Paul Weston in the premium cabler drama that first ran from 2008 to 2010. However, after rumblings of possibly more of the Rodrigo García shepherded series started last month, we do know that there will be a Season 4 of In Treatment and it will receive just over $6 million in tax incentives from the Golden State.

“We are very grateful for the relocation incentive and the opportunity to base more production in California,” said HBO’s Janet Graham Borba today of the move of the once NYC-based In Treatment out West in its latest incarnation. “The state’s ongoing efforts to promote film and TV production have a very significant impact,” the Production EVP added. In point of fact, this latest move by In Treatment is a homecoming of sorts. Based on an Israeli format, Be Tipul, created by The Affair’s Hagai Levi, In Treatment’s first season was actually filmed in LA, but the show relocated to NYC afterwards upon the insistence of Gotham-based star Byrne.

Joining with Miracle Workers, which was previously shot in the Czech Republic for its first two seasons, the snaring of In Treatment for filming on the West Coast pumps up the number of prized relocated series to 20 for the California Film Commission administered program.

While coronavirus concerns still have the majority of productions in a holding pattern, that’s an important milestone for the program. As well as centering on employment, a primary focus of the Film and Television Tax Credit Program when it was expanded to $330 million a year and signed into law by then Governor Jerry Brown in 2014 was to lure features and series from the likes of New York, Georgia and Canada.

With the Simon Rich historical comedy anthology being allocated just over $5 million in tax credits, Miracle Workers and the In Treatment reboot are estimated by the CFC to spend a little over $40 million on below-the-line wages and other qualified expenditures during their first seasons in the state. Both falling under the WarnerMedia umbrella, In Treatment and the now officially renewed Miracle Workers are also expected to employ 125 and 200 crew members respectively.

Likely much more able to accommodate the restrictions of projected COVID-19 safety protocols due to its therapy situated settings and spotlight on core characters, the new version of In Treatment will hire eight cast members for its Cali-based fourth season, while the Steven Buscemi co-starring Miracle Workers will bring onboard a cast of 37 – as you can see in the chart below of relocated series so far.

Because of the rollover nature of the tax incentive program, which has been in its 3.0 phase since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, only relocating series and recurring series were eligible for the most recent small screen application period that ran from June 22-24.

Having unveiled the latest big screen recipients for the last tax credits under program 2.0 in late June, the CFC took 3.0 applications for features from July 13-15. Successful applicants are presumed to be made public towards the middle of August, about when production is expected to kick into gear again if surging coronavirus numbers truly start to flatten. In terms of the heavily subscribed small screen portion of the program, which currently runs until 2025, the next round of applications is September 28-30 (for relocating projects) and October 5-7 (for recurring projects).