HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Teases Possible “Bridge Episode” As Second Season Appetizer

The teen actors in HBO ’s Euphoria survived sex, drugs and all the angst that goes along with high school during the series’ initial season. But just at the start of producing Season 2, they met the one thing they couldn’t conquer: COVID-19.

Just days into preparing episodes for its second season, Euphoria was among the many shows where production was halted in March as a safety precaution. That ruined any chance of seeing the acclaimed series return this year.

But series star and Emmy nominee Zendaya (“Rue” on the show) had some good news tonight for fans. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, she told guest host Ben Platt the producers are working on a bridge episode that can be done with a limited crew, “Something to live on until we can go into Season 2,” she said.

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she told Platt. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something… and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.”

When the full Euphoria will return is an open question.