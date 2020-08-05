HBO Explores The History Of Black Television In Two-Part Doc From Issa Rae

Insecure star Issae Rae is to exec produce a two-part documentary for HBO exploring the history of black television.

Seen & Heard, which is currently in production, will look at the issue through the eyes of those who wrote, produced, created and starred in groundbreaking series of the past and present.

It will be directed and produced by Phil Bertelsen, who directed Netflix’s six-part doc series Who Killed Malcolm X?

Per HBO, the documentary will offer cultural commentary about representation in black storytelling and feature interviews with actors, showrunners, writers and celebrities as well as verité-driven segments and inventive use of archival material. The featured participants will reflect on their own experiences watching African Americans represented on television yesterday and today, while sharing insights into their current creative endeavors, personal experiences, and inspiration, providing a window into the larger evolution of Black storytellers across television history.

Rae exec produces alongside and Montrel McKay of Issa Rae Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment execs Jonathan Berry and David Becky and Ark Media’s Rachel Dretzin and Esther Dere.

“Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood,” said Rae. “We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I’m honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television.”