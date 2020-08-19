HBO Appoints Christian Wikander To Key Nordic Role

HBO Europe has hired Christian Wikander as Commissioning Editor and VP Original Programming at the company’s Scandinavian arm, HBO Nordic.

Starting in September, he will be responsible for all Nordic development and production for HBO Europe. Based in Stockholm, he will report to Antony Root, EVP Original Programming and Production.

Wikander is moving from his role as MD at Twelve Town, the London-based producer. He was previously Head of Drama at Swedish public service broadcaster SVT, where he commissioned and served as EP on shows including The Bridge.

Antony Root said: “I am absolutely delighted that Christian has agreed to join us in this senior role. His track record, reputation and wide range of experience in Scandinavia and internationally will be a huge asset as we move into the next phase of growth for our Nordic original programming.”

Christian Wikander added: “Joining HBO Europe will be an honour for me that I take on with a lot of joy and respect. The company stands for quality and a unique creative environment. It will be tremendously exciting to be part of the continued development of HBO’s Nordic original productions.”