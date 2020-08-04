‘The Haves And The Have Nots’: Return Date & Teaser For Tyler Perry’s OWN Drama

It’s been nearly five months since an original episode of The Haves and the Have Nots aired on OWN, but the wait is almost over. Tyler Perry’s signature drama series will return with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25.

Check out the midseason teaser above and the key art below.

So what to expect as Season 7 continues after the long hiatus? More revenge, deceit, betrayal, decadence and destruction as the Cryer, Harrington and Young families fight for their very existence, leaving the lives of every character forever changed.

Perry created, writes, directs and executive produces The Haves and the Have Nots, which stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston and Aaron O’Connell.

Perry’s Sistas and The Oath, which are filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, were among the first to U.S. series to resume production with coronavirus-mandated safeguards in place.