Hasbro Pulls ‘Trolls World Tour’ Doll After Online Petition Points Out Inappropriate Button Placement

Hasbro will remove a Trolls World Tour doll from major retailers following complaints that it encourages child abuse and pedophilia.

The toy company announced Wednesday that it will remove the movie’s “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll from store shelves after an online petition signed by upwards of 160 thousand concerned parents and supporters requested they do so.

The doll in question is designed to giggle when it sits upright. However, the activation button that prompts the toy to function is inappropriately placed under the doll’s skirt and between her legs. The petition, created by Jessica McMains, is addressed to Target, Walmart, Amazon and other retailers.

“Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok,” McMains said in the description for the campaign. “This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores.”

“What will toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok?” McMains added to the petition’s description.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy spoke to The Providence Journal about the doll and the company’s decision to pull it from stores.

“This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate,” Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duff said in a statement. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

Universal, which distributed the Trolls sequel, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.