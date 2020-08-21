‘Fleabag’ Director Harry Bradbeer Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon

Harry Bradbeer is the latest member of the Fleabag family to partner with Amazon after striking a first-look deal with the streamer.

Bradbeer, who directed both seasons of the BBC/Amazon comedy co-pro, won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on the second season. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has lauded Bradbeer as a director who goes “straight for the heart every single time”.

He will now work with Amazon Studios to develop and create television series.

In addition to his work on Fleabag, he also worked with Waller-Bridge on the first two episodes of Killing Eve. Elsewhere, he directed the pilot of Hulu’s Ramy and has worked on a slew of British dramas including Dickensian, No Offence, The Hour and Grantchester.

On the feature side, he directs Netflix’s upcoming film Enola Holmes, starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and is set to direct Seance On a Wet Afternoon for Legendary Entertainment.

He also co-created British surveillance crime thriller Viewpoint, as revealed by Deadline, with Manhunt writer Ed Whitmore. The series, produced by Ripper Street producer Tiger Aspect, was ordered to series by ITV.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Amazon family,” said Bradbeer. “After the wonderful and supportive experience with Fleabag, I couldn’t imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can’t wait to get going.”

“Harry is extraordinarily talented, and we were blown away, along with critics and viewers, by his groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning work on Fleabag,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television for Amazon Studios. “We’re very happy to extend our relationship with Harry and to work with him to create more compelling, innovative series for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Bradbeer is repped by UTA and United Agents.