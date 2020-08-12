‘Harriet The Spy’ Kids Animated Series Starring Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch & Lacey Chabert Ordered By Apple

Apple TV+ will breathe new life into Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 children’s book with Harriet the Spy, the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel. The series will star Beanie Feldstein in the titular role, along with Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

Written by The Adventures of Pete & Pete co-creator Will McRobb based on Fitzhugh’s book, the newly greenlighted Harriet the Spy is the latest addition to the streamer’s slate of original content for children.

Harriet the Spy centers on a curious 11-year-old (Beanie Feldstein) who seeks to learn everything about anything in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional writer. Lynch will voice the girl’s nanny, Ole Golly, and Chabert will play popular girl Marion Hawthorne.

The series comes from The Jim Henson Company and Rehab Entertainment. McRobb will executive produce, along with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford on behalf of The Jim Henson Company, John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton for Rehab Entertainment, and Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard of 2 Friends Entertainment. Sidney Clifton is a producer. Titmouse Animation Studios will animate the series.

Harriet the Spy expands Apple’s collaboration with The Jim Henson Company beyond Fraggle Rock: Rock!. Apple recently won Daytime Emmy awards for Ghostwriter and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, from the streamer’s inaugural slate of children’s programmings