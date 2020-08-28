Tommie Smith’s ‘With Drawn Arms’ To Open Hybrid Hamptons Film Festival

The Hamptons Film Festival will open its virtual and drive-in edition with the world premiere of With Drawn Arms, the documentary about the legacy of Olympian Tommie Smith’s fist-raising moment at the 1968 Olympics.

The film will also be awarded HIFF’s Film of Conflict & Resolution Award, given to a project that deals with the complex issues and societal effects of war and violence, and the attendant human dramas, in creative ways. It comes with a $5,000 cash prize from the Brizzolara Family Foundation.

The pared down festival will run October 8-14 and also world premiere Rick Korn’s Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, about the award-winning songwriter.

Highlighting the Spotlight section is Florian Zeller’s The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, while other notable pics in the lineup include Edson Oda’s Nine Days starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz, and Elizabeth Lo’s documentary Stray, which follows three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul.

“While this year’s festival may look different, we look forward to supporting filmmakers by following our mission to showcase new voices and the best of cinema from around the world, plus we are delighted to continue giving over $28,000 in cash awards, as well as another $130,000 in goods and services to our competition winners,” said Anne Chaisson, executive director of organzier HamptonsFilm. “Now more than ever, audiences need a place to escape, whether through a virtual or a drive-in screening, and can immerse themselves in entertaining, gripping and enlightening movies this fall.”