Gunpowder & Sky’s Dust, John Davis, Black Label Media Developing Feature Based On Korean Short ‘Time Agent’, ‘John Wick’s Derek Kolstad To Write

Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label Dust is teaming with producer John Davis (Predator franchise, the upcoming Jungle Cruise) and Black Label Media (La La Land, Sicario) to develop time-hopping action pic Time Agent. John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad is set to write the feature based on the Korean short film The Time Agent from writer/director Jude Chun, which was previously released by Dust.

“The Dust team lives for amplifying the voices of diverse storytellers and when we first came across Jude’s short film, we knew we had something special,” said Eric Bromberg, General Manager of Dust. “Having the short realized into a feature film with the powerhouse combination of John Davis, Black Label and Derek Kolstad, only confirms our instinct that this will be nothing short of a mind-bending adrenaline-shot-to-the-heart.”

The Time Agent short film was originally released in 2018 and, as the title suggests, it follows an agent who travels to the past to save the future by making barely-perceptible yet very influential alterations to the timeline. During his mission, he must live in complete isolation (which sounds too familiar in these times). The solitary life fits the agent just fine until he runs into a girl about to commit suicide and accidentally saves her life.

“I’ve always had an affinity for films that live and breathe off of high energy and complex characters, and Chun’s film scratched that itch for me,” said Davis. “Dust has an eye for the exceptional so I can’t wait to help reinvent this wild tale of time travel with them, alongside the renowned team at Black Label.”

“From the moment I saw the short, I recognized a vast and unexplored world hidden within the initial concept eager to be fully realized,” added Kolstad. “Thankfully, the imaginative teams at Gunpowder & Sky and Davis Entertainment saw the potential too, and shared a similar vision for it. Dude, I’m excited to dive in and help further bring this one to life.”

Gunpowder & Sky’s co-founders, Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, as well as Bromberg will executive produce alongside Davis, Chun, Jeremy Stein (SVP, Davis Entertainment) and Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill. Black Label’s Seth Spector will co-produce. Black Label Media will also finance and produce alongside Davis Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky.