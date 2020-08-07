Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Film ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ Set For Netflix Release In 2021

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have announced today that Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the animated epic adventure film from Guillermo del Toro, will hit the streaming service in 2021.

Currently in production, the pic is set in the world created by del Toro in his epic Tales of Arcadia trilogy. Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

Now the heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Voice actors include Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines

Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt directed from a screenplay written by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. del Toro serves as executive producer along with Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Chad Hammes.

Wizards, the third and final season Netflix’s Emmy-winning original series debuts today. It follows Wizard-in-training Douxie (O’Donoghue) and the heroes of Arcadia embarking on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.