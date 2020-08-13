‘Paranormal Activity’ Director Gregory Plotkin To Direct First Invisible Narratives & FaZe Clan Feature Starring FaZe Rug

EXCLUSIVE: Gregory Plotkin, who is the editor behind films like Game Night, Get Out, and Happy Death Day, has signed on to direct the upcoming Invisible Narratives featuring gaming personality FaZe Rug from esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. This will be the first of a series of films following the news of Invisible Narratives’ partnership with FaZe Clan to launch The FaZe Clan cinematic universe.

The project will mark Plotkin’s third time behind the camera, having previously directed Hell Fest and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Former Paramount brass Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman will produce for Invisible Narratives along with Lee Trink and Nikhil Jayaram of FaZe Clan.

“Nobody understands genre movies better than Greg Plotkin. He’s a master at building suspense, finding laughs, and creating authentic moments,” said Goodman. “This will be our 15th project collaborating together, so needless to say my trust in him is unparalleled.”

Simon Boyes will pen the script for the pic, which is slated to begin shooting next month. He’s also the co-writer of the forthcoming pandemic thriller Songbird, which is being produced by Invisible Narratives and Michael Bay. This film has Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and, Bradley Whitford starring.

FaZe Rug is the organization’s most-followed content creator with over 27 million combined followers. The YouTube star first began uploading Call of Duty highlight videos in 2012 before joining FaZe Clan and expanding into YouTube content creation.

“We are in the midst of a generational shift in how audiences consume content, leaning more towards authentic and user-generated formats, as opposed to the overly-produced,” said Sugerman. “With global influencers like Faze Clan, we have a unique opportunity to combine this digital reality with world-class storytelling to satiate their fandom’s hunger for a format produced just for them.”

FaZe Clan just launched FaZe Studios, a separate venture created with the purpose of delivering a wide array of long-form content aimed at youth culture. The studio has teamed with producer Michael Sugar of Sugar23 to curate and produce TV and film projects aimed at amplifying stories in the Gen Z and millennial space.