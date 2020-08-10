‘Greenleaf’ Cast Reunites For Post-Finale Special On OWN

As Greenleaf nears its series finale on Tuesday, OWN has announced the cast will reunite for one last time for a look back at the hit megachurch drama. The one-hour special will feature Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans sharing favorite moments from the past five seasons and answering questions from fans. It will air Tuesday, August 11 at 10 PM ET/PT, immediately following the series finale on OWN.

The August 4 penultimate episode of Greenleaf drew a season-high 2.1 million viewers and continued to be Tuesday night’s No. 1 cable telecast among Women 25-54 and W18-49, according to Nielsen. During its current season, Greenleaf is the No. 1 original series across broadcast and cable for African American women, households and total viewers.



Greenleaf stars Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.



Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Kriss Turner Towner, and Clement Virgo.

During the course of its run, Greenleaf has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.

A Greenleaf spinoff, currently in development with Lionsgate, was announced in May.