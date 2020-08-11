Gravitas Ventures Acquires Robert Schwartzman-Directed Comedy ‘The Argument’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the comedy The Argument directed by Robert Schwartzman (Dreamland, The Unicorn) and written by Zac Stanford (The Chumscrubber). The film is set to open in theaters and on demand September 4.

In the film, Jack (Dan Fogler from the Fantastic Beasts franchise) and his girlfriend, Lisa (Emma Bell from The Walking Dead) are having a lovely cocktail party. Things take a turn when they get into an argument. As the argument escalates, the party comes to an end and all their friends leave — but the party isn’t really over. Jack and Lisa recreate the party over and over again — with all their guests — in order to figure out who was right.

“On behalf of our team at Utopia, the cast, and crew, we are thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures, a company that has shown genuine passion throughout this acquisition,” said Shwartzman. “We’re excited to collaborate with their team and hope to make this release as unique as the film we made.”

“In a year when each day feels like a duplicate of the last, Robert and his talented ensemble have crafted a timely ode to the comedy of repetition,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures. “We look forward to unveiling the film to North American audiences.”

The film also features Maggie Q (Divergent franchise, Live Free Die Hard), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community, Star Trek Beyond), Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon, The Last Man on Earth), Tyler James Williams (Dear White People, Detroit), Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island, Flat Liners, Bay Watch) and Karan Bar (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Charlotte Lichtman at ICM Partners.