Gotham Awards Adds International Category, Opens Submissions; Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Goes Virtual, Will Open With Array’s ‘Residue’ – Festival Briefs

The IFP Gotham Awards on Thursday opened submissions for its 30th annual awards show, which last month shifted to January 2021 because of the pandemic. Organizers also said today that they are introducing a new category, Best International Feature, a director and producers award in which the key roles of director, producer and screenwriter should be based outside the U.S. and are not U.S. citizens.

The Gothams previously staked out a November date as it usually marks the unofficial kickoff to the film awards season. With the shift, nominations now will be revealed November 12 and the awards ceremony is January 11. Submissions for all 2020 awards are open until October 1 for the categories honoring the year’s best in indie film and TV.

Winners from last year included Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Awkwafina for The Farewell and Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us.

***

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, like many other events on the festival calendar, is opting to to virtual for this year’s edition, with the sixth annual event set to run September 16-20 online amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup kicks off with the West Coast premiere of Merawi Gerima’s Residue, which Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY acquired in July and will premiere on Netflix the following day.

Additional titles include in the selection include Majorie Conrad’s Desire Path, Milos Mitrovic’s Tapeworm and Turaj Kalantari’s Democracy on the Road of Saveh. The festival lineup will also include Q&As, industry panels and virtual wine tastings.

More info here.