‘Gossip Girl’: Jordan Alexander Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian singer-actress Jordan Alexander has been cast as one of the leads in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Start of production on the 10-episode series — from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios — was delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Filming is expected to get underway this fall when COVID conditions permit.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Details about Alexander’s character — one of the girls at the school — have not been released.

2020 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Smith joins fellow leads Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay as well as Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno.

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

Alexander, a singer-songwriter, was urged by her sister to pursue acting. She quickly was signed by veteran Canadian agent Norbert Abrams and in about six months landed a lead role opposite Juliette Lewis in Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, the second installment of the Facebook Watch anthology series.

Alexander, who released her latest single, “You,” In early June, is repped by Innovative Artists in the U.S.