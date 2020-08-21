Golden State Killer, Subject Of Best-Selling Book And HBO Documentary, Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the “Golden State Killer” who terrorized California during a two-decade, six county rape, murder and robbery spree, was sentenced Friday to 11 consecutive terms of life without parole.

The subject of an HBO documentary series, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which was based on writer Michelle McNamara’s best-seller of the same name, DeAngelo was a former police officer who was known by several nicknames, including The Original Night Stalker. His identity was eventually uncovered through DNA after a years-long search.

McNamara didn’t live to see DeAngelo’s arrest. The wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, her book was completed posthumously after her 2016 death.

DeAngelo, now age 74, briefly addressed the court and his victims.

“I’ve listened to all your statements. Each one of them,” DeAngelo said. He paused, then said, “And I’m really sorry to everyone I’ve hurt. Thank you, your Honor.”

Judge Michael Bowman asked DeAngelo, “Are you capable of comprehending the pain and anguish you have caused?”

Survivors and their families present at the Sacramento ballroom used as a courtroom during the pandemic applauded when Bowman said DeAngelo didn’t deserve any “mercy.”