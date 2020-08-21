Click to Skip Ad
Golden State Killer, Subject Of Best-Selling Book And HBO Documentary, Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Joseph James DeAngelo sits in court during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades before being identified as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) AP Images

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the “Golden State Killer” who terrorized California during a two-decade, six county rape, murder and robbery spree, was sentenced Friday to 11 consecutive terms of life without parole.

The subject of an HBO documentary series, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which was based on writer Michelle McNamara’s best-seller of the same name, DeAngelo was a former police officer who was known by several nicknames, including The Original Night Stalker. His identity was eventually uncovered through DNA after a years-long search.

McNamara didn’t live to see DeAngelo’s arrest. The wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, her book was completed posthumously after her 2016 death.

DeAngelo, now age 74, briefly addressed the court and his victims.

“I’ve listened to all your statements. Each one of them,” DeAngelo said. He paused, then said, “And I’m really sorry to everyone I’ve hurt. Thank you, your Honor.”

Judge Michael Bowman asked DeAngelo, “Are you capable of comprehending the pain and anguish you have caused?”

Survivors and their families present at the Sacramento ballroom used as a courtroom during the pandemic applauded when Bowman said DeAngelo didn’t deserve any “mercy.”

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of first-degree murder that also involved rapes and burglaries. A plea deal spared him the death penalty. .

“The court approves this plea, however the court is not saying that Mr. DeAngelo doesn’t deserve to have the death penalty imposed,” Bowman said. “Mr. DeAngelo will spend the rest of his natural life and ultimately meet his death confined behind the walls of a state penitentiary.”

Patton Oswalt also responded to the sentence on Twitter:

