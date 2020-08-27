Gold House Launches Inaugural #GoldOpen Premier Access For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Gold House, which helped bolster inclusive films such as Parasite, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians and Just Mercy with its #GoldOpen movement, has set its first #GoldOpen Premier Access event for Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan, which drops on Disney+ on September 4. The highly anticipated adaptation of the 1998 animated feature is also set to open in select markets.

Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan stars Yifei Liu as the titular hero who risks everything to become the greatest warrior in China. As audiences prepare to welcome the adventure and inspiration of Mulan into their homes #GoldOpen will continue their spotlighting of inclusive narratives — but virtually. The #GoldOpen Premier Access will bring theatergoing experiences into households. This includes:

Live Twitter screening parties each day of opening weekend followed Q&As with the cast from the live-action film as well as the original animated feature. Those will be streamed on Gold House and CAPE Facebook pages as well as other community pages. Times are below.

Limited edition Mulan-inspired products from Disney and Asian American Girl Club

Chinatown and Chinatown-inspired products to support local enclaves from Pearl River Mart

Local Chinese restaurant deals and food in lieu of theatre concessions

“We miss being together–and know the power communities unlock when they come together,” said Gold House and CAPE in a joint statement. “As sheltering-in-place continues, it’s incumbent on us to uncover new methods of producing premium, communal experiences from our homes. What better way to start than with one of the boldest Asian legends, Mulan; a cross-continental cast; and a legion of partners devoted to reimagining the theatre experience while doing good for the community.”

The aforementioned Twitter watch parties and Q&As will follow three main themes of “Loyal, Brave and True” of the movie. The schedule and participants for the Q&As can be read below.

LOYAL

Co-hosted by Gold House, CAPE, WME, SocietyOne

Live Screening: September 4, 5PM PT/8PM ET

Q&A will include Niki Caro, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao and Ron Yuan

BRAVE

Co-hosted by Asian American Girl Club, Gold House, CAPE

Live screening: September 5, 2PM PT/5PM ET

Q&A will include Chen Tang, Doua Moua, Jimmy Wong, Jun Yu, Ron Yuan and Yoson An

TRUE

Co-hosted by Gold House, CAPE, East West Players

Live screening: September 6, 2PM PT/ 5PM ET

Q&A will include Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong and Lea Salonga

As theatrical releases shift to streaming services due to the pandemic, this may be the start of a new pivot for Gold House’s #GoldOpen. The Asian cultural collective helped give shine to the Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning pic Parasite which earned over $53 million at the domestic box office and garnered over $257 million globally. They also were advocates to Crazy Rich Asians, a watershed moment for the representation of Asian and Asian American narratives in Hollywood. The Jon Chu-directed romantic comedy made over $174 million at the domestic box office and $238.5 million globally, making it the highest-grossing rom-com in the past 10 years from when it was released.

In addition to amplifying multicultural movies at the box office with #GoldOpen, Gold House chairman Bing Chen partnered with producer Nina Yang Bongiovi (Fruitvale Station, Sorry to Bother You, Godfather of Harlem) and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin for the multicultural film fund AUM Group. In April, Gold House teamed with Andrew Yang’s Humanity Forward to launch The All Americans Movement, an initiative that helps unify support cross-cultural support for marginalized communities affected by COVID-19.