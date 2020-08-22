Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 800,000, Says Johns Hopkins

The global coronavirus death toll has topped 800,000 as of Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The institute also reported more than 23 million cases worldwide.

The US continues to lead in the number of deaths, now with more than 175,000. THere are an estimated 5.6 million infections in the country, with some observers believing the number is far greater in untested or unreported cases.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that the so-called “deep state” was dragging on finding a vaccine until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The New York Times reported that nine out of the 10 countries with the most deaths per capita are in South and Central America or the Caribbean. Of those, Brazil and Mexico recorded the second and third-most deaths globally, behind the United States.

The Times also said US deaths continued to have a seven-day average of 1,000 per day, or 2 per 100,000.