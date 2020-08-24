‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Filmmaker Gil Junger Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has inked feature film and TV writer-producer-director Gil Junger.

Junger is a veteran TV episodic producer-director who has helmed over 250 episodes, 17 pilots (both half-hour and hour) and four movies for television.

In addition to his Peabody and Humanitas awards, Junger received Emmy and DGA nominations for his work on the transformative “coming out” episode of Ellen, starring Ellen DeGeneres. His TV credits also include Devious Maids, Hot in Cleveland, Hope & Faith, Harry’s Law, According to Jim, Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Blossom and The John Larroquette Show.

In 1999, he made his feature film directorial debut with Touchstone’s teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You which catapulted the careers of Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Heath Ledger.

Other notable feature directing credits followed including Black Knight starring Martin Lawrence and If Only starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Tom Wilkinson.

Most recently, Junger wrote and directed Lionsgate’s Think Like a Dog starring Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox.

The filmmaker has several projects in development including Don’t Tell Mom I Work on the Rigs, She Thinks I’m a Piano Player in a Whorehouse, based on the bestselling book of the same name; American Dreamer, an intimate look at the life of a Dreamer as she navigates life, loss and love in the challenging American landscape; and 10 Things I Hate About Life, a life affirming first-hand account that explores and explodes the myths and complexities of suicide.

His attorney is Matthew Wallerstein, of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.