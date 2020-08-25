Gersh Signs ‘Kim Possible’ & ‘The Sleepover’ Star Sadie Stanley

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Stanley has signed with Gersh Agency for representation. Stanley’s breakout role came in 2019 when she headlined Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie remake. She currently stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Sleepover, along with Malin Akerman, Ken Marino, and Joe Manganiello.

Directed by Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up: All In filmmaker Trish Sie, The Sleepover follows two siblings who discover their seemingly normal mom is a former thief in witness protection. Mom is forced to pull one last job, and the kids team up to rescue her over the course of an action-packed night.

Since landing her leading role with Kim Possible, which was also her first-ever network audition, Stanley has booked roles on The Goldbergs, Dead to Me, and Room 104.

She’ll continue to be repped by AEFH, Stagecoach Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schnekman, Smelkinson & Christopher.